Washington Examiner's Hugo Gurdon: Hunter Biden indictment 'a real possibility'

Washington Examiner E ditor-in-Chief Hugo Gurdon joined Shannon Bream on Fox News to discuss a possible Hunter Biden indictment; the repeal of Title 42, a policy that allowed the government to turn illegal immigrants away due to possible communicable disease; and inflation.

Asked about a Biden indictment, Gurdon told Bream it's a "real possibility." He further questioned how the president could express confidence in his son's innocence given the "very dissolute life" he leads, calling it "amusing and ironic."



He also took a shot at "all those left-wing media like the New York Times and the Washington Post " who are now reporting on the infamous laptop and backpedaling on initial reluctance to report.

"I think it's very important that we don’t suggest that somehow because the New York Times and the Washington Post and some others have now conceded that the laptop is Hunter Biden's that somehow the laptop has been verified," he said. "It was verified 18 months ago by other news outlets, particularly the New York Post ."

Gurdon further signaled he thinks an indictment is likely.

Bream then asked whether media will report on a surge of migrants after the repeal of Title 42.

"I guess that they will have to report it if there is a surge," he said. "We had record numbers [of] illegal immigration, immigrants stopped at the border, 2 million last year, and the removal of Title 42 as a reason for returning people will, of course, mean that there are more illegal immigrants arriving — or another the reason why they can get in."

"They are not going to be able to deny asylum and send people away now," Gurdon added. "All of these people who are not given asylum will go straight into the backlog that already exists."

He added that "it is certain to increase the numbers," slamming the Biden administration for its "incompetence in dealing with illegal immigration."

Lastly, Bream asked him to comment on inflation and gas prices, for which Gurdon blamed "the spending agenda of Joe Biden."

Biden, he said, is "willing to do almost anything to reduce gas prices, except what he could have done all along which is actually take his foot off the throat of domestic gas producers."