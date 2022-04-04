City Council to discuss expansion of World Trade Bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council members next week will scrutinize and discuss a proposed agreement with Red River Waste Solutions as the city prepares to transition to a new trash and recycling hauler. According to The Journal Gazette, if the agreement is approved without changes, the city will be able to fine Red River for trash and recycling that is picked up by the city or another service provider from February 1st until June 30th. However, the first $50,000 in fines each month of the transition period, which includes March through June, will be waived.

