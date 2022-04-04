City Council to discuss expansion of World Trade Bridge

In response to a 2019 citizen’s petition, Flagstaff City Council discussed introducing ranked choice voting (RCV) into city elections during Tuesday’s work session. RCV is a system that allows voters to “rank” their candidates in elections. In the event that a voter’s first-choice candidate does not have enough votes to win, those votes are transferred to the second choice, and so on, until one candidate emerges with a majority of votes. The arguments for RCV include that it increases voter choice, saves money by eliminating primary elections, reduces campaigning, ensures elected officials are supported by a true majority, and can help break the stranglehold of a two-party system by giving voters the confidence to vote for third parties without the fear that their vote might be “wasted.”
