Waterloo, IA

4.4.21 – Metro sports schedule

By Cole Bair
 2 days ago

KGLO News

Tuesday April 5th Local Sports

WAVERLY — The Northeast Iowa Conference’s Executive Board voted on Monday to start the process of removing Waverly-Shell Rock from the conference. A resolution for removal passed on a 5-1 vote, with Waverly-Shell Rock being the lone no vote. The next step in the process has each school district now taking that resolution back to their local school boards for approval and letting the executive board know how they want their district to vote the next time that body meets. If the resolution is fully passed, Waverly-Shell Rock would exit the conference at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Some members of the conference have expressed their desire for Waverly-Shell Rock to leave the conference since they have grown at a pace far higher than other conference schools. Waverly-Shell Rock’s enrollment for 10th-through-12th grade is listed at 555, with Decorah at 431, Charles City at 397, Crestwood at 316, Waukon at 265 and New Hampton at 260. Oelwein exited the conference two years ago after sportsmanship complaints about Waverly-Shell Rock, including an accusation of a Waverly-Shell Rock player making racial comments against a Charles City baseball player in 2020.
WAVERLY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school soccer highlights and scores (4-5-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – BOYS SCORES Bishop Heelan – 7, Council Bluffs Lincoln – 0 Sioux City West – 7, Denison-Schleswig – 6 (Shootouts) LeMars – 6, Council Bluffs Jefferson – 3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 6, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0 Spencer – 4, Spirit Lake -1 Sioux Center – 2, Storm Lake – 1 GIRLS […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Girls Coaches Association unveils Senior All-Star rosters

(Cedar Rapids) The Larry Niemeyer Senior All-Star Series will take place this weekend at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. Area selections in Class 1A include Maddie Stewart (Mount Ayr), Pearl Reisz (St. Albert), Mollie Rasmussen (Exira-EHK), Mallory Behnken (CAM), Macy Emgarten (Exira-EHK), Chay Ward (Sidney), and Brynn Bass (Coon Rapids-Bayard).
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WCIA

Illini fall to Illinois State 10-1

NORMAL (WCIA) — In a cold and wet night at Duffy Bass Field, Illinois baseball could never get going against Illinois State as the Redbirds ran away with the Tuesday matchup 10-1. Ryan Hampe had a good day at the plate going 2-3, with Champaign Central graduate Connor Milton adding an extra base hit off […]
NORMAL, IL
Western Iowa Today

Nelson and McLaren set to lead the way for Atlantic boys golf

(Atlantic) The Atlantic boys golf team makes their season debut on Tuesday at Kuemper Catholic. Trojan Head Coach Ed DenBeste expects good competition from the Knights. “It’s always tough. Us and Kuemper are usually some of the top two teams in the Hawkeye Ten so it’s a good match for us to figure out if we are on the right track or do we have some things that we need to work on.”
ATLANTIC, IA

Comments / 0

