4.4.21 – Metro sports schedule

WAVERLY — The Northeast Iowa Conference’s Executive Board voted on Monday to start the process of removing Waverly-Shell Rock from the conference. A resolution for removal passed on a 5-1 vote, with Waverly-Shell Rock being the lone no vote. The next step in the process has each school district now taking that resolution back to their local school boards for approval and letting the executive board know how they want their district to vote the next time that body meets. If the resolution is fully passed, Waverly-Shell Rock would exit the conference at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Some members of the conference have expressed their desire for Waverly-Shell Rock to leave the conference since they have grown at a pace far higher than other conference schools. Waverly-Shell Rock’s enrollment for 10th-through-12th grade is listed at 555, with Decorah at 431, Charles City at 397, Crestwood at 316, Waukon at 265 and New Hampton at 260. Oelwein exited the conference two years ago after sportsmanship complaints about Waverly-Shell Rock, including an accusation of a Waverly-Shell Rock player making racial comments against a Charles City baseball player in 2020.

WAVERLY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO