Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In business, the term “family-owned” is often considered synonymous with attributes including “small,” “slow to innovate”, and “risk-averse.” Control passes from one generation to the next rather than through an effort to continually bring in the “best and the brightest.” In film and drama, it is often synonymous with intrigue and power struggles.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO