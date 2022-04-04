ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

7 Secret Places with Great Food in Twin Falls

By Jeff
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twin Falls has many good things going on here. It is home to Chobani, beautiful waterfalls, good hiking, and there is good food here. Most people know about Milner's, Scooters, South Market on 2nd, Rock Creek, and many more. There happen to be a few places though a little more off...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5

5K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

750K+

Views

Related
KOOL 96.5

New Arcade for Adults Opens in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls newest adult hangout spot is now open with an official grand opening featuring a music and dart competition. The Dugout Sports Bar, located in the Centennial Square Shopping Mall on Blue Lakes Blvd, officially opened its doors on March 10, and is hosting an official grand opening this coming weekend with a music bingo competition Friday March 25, and dart tournament on Saturday March 26. The Dugout is an arcade for adults 21 years of age and up who might want to play a game with a snack and beer or glass of wine. According to their Facebook page the Dugout has a variety of games including dart boards, foosball, shuffle boards and other games. The new business also hosts a number of leagues associated with the games and bingo karaoke on various nights. Hours of operation are seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

New Delicious Sweet Food Chain Coming to Twin Falls Soon

New businesses seem to be opening every week in the Magic Valley lately, and it is exciting watching these new companies coming to the area. Having new places to check out, more options to shop or eat, and new things to try is always exciting. As these new places open, we must help our neighbors and help their new businesses succeed. A new store is opening soon in Twin Falls, and it is one that everyone is going to want to check out.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News4Jax.com

Great local places to visit during Spring Break

There are so many great places to have fun on Spring Break... and they are all local! Check out some great places you can visit:. Why not spend Spring Break out on the water with your family? Take in the historic St. Augustine backdrop and some of the most amazing wildlife Florida has to offer with Drum Man Charters. Experience catching many different species of fish - anything from the sought-after Red Drum (or Redfish), to Sheepshead, to monster Tarpon.
YOGA
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
Twin Falls, ID
Restaurants
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Restaurants
Twin Falls, ID
Food & Drinks
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Food Court#Market Place#Coffee Shops#Food Drink#Great Food#Chobani#Happy Landing Restaurant
KOOL 96.5

There’s A Pretty Good Chance to See the Northern Lights Tonight in Idaho

The Aurora Borealis is going to be out in full force tonight across the Northern Hemisphere, and that means you could see it in Idaho. The main thing you need to do to prepare for seeing the Aurora Borealis is to head somewhere remote, dark, and away from city light pollution. That sounds like the setting for a horror movie but it will offer you the best chance at seeing the Northern Lights in Idaho.
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Menu Favorite (Wendy's Beware)

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report rarely changes its menu. The fast-food chain was built on the idea of offering the same experience, whether you dine in Chicago or Orlando. That has now grown into a global experience, making it somewhat difficult for the company to make major additions.
RESTAURANTS
kmvt

Art Alley returns to downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Street art is making a comeback in downtown Twin Falls, with a lot of appeal for what is known as Art Alley. Art Alley is hidden behind Milner’s Gate restaurant and was established in 2011. People were able to paint murals on the...
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kmvt

Twin Falls asking for people to pick up their roses

High gas prices affecting local police departments. High gas prices affecting local police departments. Governor Brad Little signs an appropriation bill for Commission on Aging. Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans. Updated: 23 hours ago. Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Travel + Leisure

12 of the Best Places to Camp in U.S. State Parks

You may dream of seeing the geysers of Yosemite or the overwhelming greatness of the Grand Canyon, but chances are you have a handful of little wonders in your own backyard. State parks like Goblin Valley in Utah hold their own against the neighboring Arches National Park (or Canyonlands, for that matter), while Maine's Baxter State Park is arguably just as wild as the well-known Acadia National Park (Baxter doesn't even have running water!). Plus, state parks tend to be less crowded and more affordable, two things that bode well for overnight guests.
UTAH STATE
KOOL 96.5

U.S. Coffee Houses Declining, But Not In Twin Falls ID

The recent opening of another coffee establishment in Twin Falls got me curious about just how many options in the city people have to get their caffeine fix. I wasn't surprised when my search yielded numerous results. Over the years, Twin Falls has become a coffee powerhouse. The average small,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy