Moore, SC

No bond for Moore man charged in wife's shooting death. Man's parents arrested, charged.

By Bob Montgomery, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 1 day ago

A husband is accused of shooting his wife multiple times at their home Sunday afternoon in Moore, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Monday.

Mathew K. Long, 25, of Vista Drive, Moore, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center, Wright said.

He is accused of the fatal shooting of his wife, Victoria Grace Long, 21 , also of Moore. She was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center at 1:38 p.m. Sunday, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger.

Also arrested were Matthew K. Long's parents, Carolyn V. Long, 77, and Charles D. Long, 71, both of Wilson Ferry Road, Moore. The mother was charged with obstructing justice and the father with accessory after the fact. They were also in the county detention center, Wright said.

At the arraignment Monday, Magistrate Daniel Burns denied bond for Mathew Long,  as requested by 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette.

Cash bond for Charles Long was set at $10,000, a $5,000 cash bond was set for Carolyn Long.

Both parents were ordered GPS home detention in separate residences, not to have contact with each other or their son, and to surrender any passports they might have.

A first court appearance for all three was set for June 16.

At the arraignment, Barnette played two 911 calls placed by the suspect's parents.

Barnette said the suspect's mother misled the 911 dispatcher by saying she thought the shooter was a member of the victim's family when she apparently knew her son was the shooter.

At the shooting scene, Barnette said deputies were told by witnesses who saw the suspect carrying a gun bag away from the residence, in an apparent attempt to hide the weapon, a 9 mm gun.

A total of 20 shots were fired, Barnette said. The victim was still alive when paramedics arrived, but she died a short time later at the hospital, Barnette said.

Wright said deputies responded to a shooting reported in a 911 call at the young couple's home early Sunday afternoon.

He said the mother told deputies that someone shot the woman, but she couldn't identify the shooter.

"The mother told the deputy an elaborate story of somebody walking into the home and doing the shooting when all along it was her son," Wright said. "The 911 tapes indicate both mom and dad and the son and the poor girl that was killed were all in the home.

"When I heard the 911 tapes, I was like, 'Oh my lord,'" Wright said. "I've been doing this 36 years. That's going to rank in the top four or five horrible domestic calls that we've ever been to."

Contact Bob Montgomery at bob.montgomery@shj.com. Please support our coverage of Spartanburg County with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: No bond for Moore man charged in wife's shooting death. Man's parents arrested, charged.

