“Private dining spaces for 25-30 people”

Dunkin' isn't just for frosted donuts and iced coffee. The chain also likes to play the breakfast game. A look at its menu suggests that thinks that the name of this game is appealing to almost everyone Presumably, Dunkin' dropped its protein-packed omelet bites to appeal to more health-conscious consumers. It tries to reel in those who are craving something sweet with options like the massive chocolate chip muffin. There's even the ever-trendy avocado toast topped with roasted tomatoes and everything bagel seasoning that just came out this spring for the foodies.

