ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

“Private dining spaces for 25-30 people”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHelp! I need to host a private dinner...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
DoYouRemember?

Beloved Disney World Attraction Closing After 50 Years

Disney is reportedly closing one of its popular attractions after being open for over 50 years. Walt Disney World’s Spirit of Aloha dinner show is now permanently closed after being temporarily closed during the pandemic. The reason for the closure has not yet been confirmed. Tikiman’s Unofficial Polynesian Resort...
TRAVEL
Popculture

Disneyland Restaurant Closing Indefinitely

Another Disney attraction is shutting its doors, at least for a little while. Blue Bayou, the popular restaurant located in Disneyland's New Orleans Square inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, will be closing "indefinitely" beginning in April. According to a notice on the official Disneyland Resort website, "Blue Bayou will be closed for refurbishment beginning April 21, 2022. Please check back here for updates." Disney did not disclose how long the closure would last.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
outsidemagazine

The 10 Best Beach Towns in the U.S., Ranked

In the United States, a beach vacation often means squeezing your towel onto a packed, noisy stretch of sand. But if you know where to look, you can find solitude without having to travel to the Caribbean. Our picks here aren’t the coastal hubs you already know about. They’re charming, under-the-radar spots with sprawling, empty stretches of shoreline, low-key lodging, and an I-wanna-be-here-now vibe. If you’d rather stay in a rustic bungalow with ocean views than a flashy megaresort on the water, these are the seaside destinations for you.
TRAVEL
The Points Guy

Avoid these 10 mistakes when booking cruise shore excursions

Cruise lines offer shore excursions for your convenience. Instead of spending hours reading up on a port, crafting the perfect eight-hour activity schedule or researching local tour guides, you can simply choose from a list of curated tour options. Easy peasy … except you can still screw it up.
TRAVEL
Mashed

This Is The Best Dunkin' Sandwich According To 25% Of People

Dunkin' isn't just for frosted donuts and iced coffee. The chain also likes to play the breakfast game. A look at its menu suggests that thinks that the name of this game is appealing to almost everyone Presumably, Dunkin' dropped its protein-packed omelet bites to appeal to more health-conscious consumers. It tries to reel in those who are craving something sweet with options like the massive chocolate chip muffin. There's even the ever-trendy avocado toast topped with roasted tomatoes and everything bagel seasoning that just came out this spring for the foodies.
FOOD & DRINKS
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic History Of The Brown Paper Bag Test, The Discriminatory Practice Used To Exclude Dark-Skinned Black People

In 20th-century America, the brown paper bag test was used to deny some Black people access to positions of privilege if their skin tone was darker than a paper bag. The brown paper bag test was a form of discrimination used to exclude dark-skinned Black people by comparing their skin tone to the color of a brown paper bag. Those who were lighter than the bag were allowed into the club. Those whose skin failed the test were rejected.
SOCIETY
FOXBusiness

Carnival posts best-ever booking week as CDC drops COVID cruise ship warning

Carnival Cruise Line said Monday that it had posted its best-ever booking week in the company's history. The company reported that its busiest booking week was from March 28 to April 3, 2022. Carnival noted that the week showed a double-digit increase from the previous record seven-day booking total. "The...
INDUSTRY
cruisefever.net

How I Used My Cruise Ship Account in Port at Restaurants and Shops

How nice would it be to use your cruise ship account while in port so you don’t have to worry about carrying credit cards or local currency? Princess Cruises has solved this problem by partnering with shops and restaurants where you can use your OceanMedallion (your Princess cruise “card”) in port.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy