College Sports

Longtime college football assistant and head coach Stan Parrish dies

By James Parks
 1 day ago

Stan Parrish, a longtime college football assistant and head coach, has died at 75, the Ball State program announced on Monday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Parrish family during this difficult time," the university said in a statement.

Parrish began his college football coaching career at Wabash in the Division III level in 1978. He spent five seasons there, finishing with a 42-3-1 record, including a perfect 10-0 season in 1982.

He landed at Marshall two years later, going 13-8-1 in two seasons.

Parrish moved on to Kansas State, winning three games in his first year with the Wildcats before going 0-10-1 and 0-11 in his final two seasons.

In 2008, Parrish was hired by Ball State, going 6-19 over two years. He led Eastern Michigan to a 1-2 mark as interim head coach in 2013.

Parrish coached offense and quarterbacks at Rutgers from 1990 to 1995, and joined the Michigan football program in 1996 as quarterbacks coach, supervising, among other players at the position, future 7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Parrish also coached quarterbacks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002-03.

