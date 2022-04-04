A Celebratory Passover Dessert
(Culinary.net) When celebrating with family, there is nearly nothing better than passing a light and sweet dessert around the table. These Simple Macaroons are crisp, dipped in decedent chocolate and a completely scrumptious option for celebrating Passover.
Simple to make and easy to eat, this sweet dessert is a crowd favorite. With a fresh kick of lemon zest and crunch of shredded coconut, they are a bite-sized, delicious way to end your meal.
They take little to no time to make, only baking 10-12 minutes for a tray full of tasty dessert bites ready to devour.
With sweet honey and vanilla, the flavors come together to create something sweet but not overpowering. It’s a small, crumbly bite that’s perfect for sharing during Passover.
Find more sweet treat recipes for any holiday at Culinary.net .
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Simple Macaroons
Recipe adapted from marthastewart.com
Yield: 15 macaroons
- 1 large egg
- 2 1/4 tablespoons honey
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
- grated lemon zest
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/4 cups shredded coconut
- 5 ounces dark chocolate, melted
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- In bowl, whisk egg. Add honey, vanilla, lemon zest and salt; whisk. Stir in coconut until completely coated with egg mixture.
- Using 1 1/2-inch ice cream scoop, make 15 balls, transferring each to parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing about 2 inches apart.
- Bake macaroons 10-12 minutes, rotating halfway through, until coconut starts to brown on edges.
- Transfer sheet to wire rack and let cool.
- Before serving, drizzle with melted chocolate or dip bottom sides of macaroons in melted chocolate to cover bases. Refrigerate 15 minutes to set.
Comments / 0