A Celebratory Passover Dessert

(Culinary.net) When celebrating with family, there is nearly nothing better than passing a light and sweet dessert around the table. These Simple Macaroons are crisp, dipped in decedent chocolate and a completely scrumptious option for celebrating Passover.

Simple to make and easy to eat, this sweet dessert is a crowd favorite. With a fresh kick of lemon zest and crunch of shredded coconut, they are a bite-sized, delicious way to end your meal.

They take little to no time to make, only baking 10-12 minutes for a tray full of tasty dessert bites ready to devour.

With sweet honey and vanilla, the flavors come together to create something sweet but not overpowering. It’s a small, crumbly bite that’s perfect for sharing during Passover.

Find more sweet treat recipes for any holiday at Culinary.net .

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Simple Macaroons

Recipe adapted from marthastewart.com

Yield: 15 macaroons

1 large egg

2 1/4 tablespoons honey

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

grated lemon zest

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups shredded coconut

5 ounces dark chocolate, melted