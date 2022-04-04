Petersburg High School students gain confidence and job skills while working at Central State Hospital

At 10:30 a.m. a group of Petersburg High School students climb on a bus to Central State Hospital for job training on a variety of levels in the hospital, then they return in the afternoon before school is out.

For those few hours, they collaborate with hospital staff and do a variety of tasks. They organize meals headed to patients, take inventory, clean kitchen tools and so much to help the hospital run; it’s a different type of education in case students want to go straight into the workforce.

“The program is important because for students when they graduate they have a solid resume so when they apply for other jobs, as young graduates they show employers that they have on-site experience,” said Felicia Bishop, Petersburg High School Assistant Principal.

According to Dr. Torry Manson, Director of Special Education for PCPS, 35.5% of students with disabilities are in the workforce. He also noticed that students with disabilities were not reaching the same outcomes as their peers. So, PHS is looking to close the gap with more opportunities for students to learn technical skills and job training so they feel confident to enter the workforce and have the resume to do it.

But before they can go to Central State Hospital for work, they have to learn how to do the jobs. Since the program starts freshman year, before students get to even go to the hospital, teachers need to see how mature they are because being at a job is different than being at school.

“It has been my focus that all students especially students with disabilities have access and resources to seek the jobs they want to seek so they are not marginalized,” said Manson.

To start the process, Michael Scott, the education for employment teacher, works with students to make sure they understand how to do things common to any job. Clocking in and out are normal things but working at the hospital requires a bit more, so Scott uses older students, who currently work at the hospital, to help model the roles for underclassmen who have yet to experience it.

But the pandemic limited what Scott could teach because of social distancing. So Scott used videos of people practicing the jobs that students would do, practicing skills like communication, and simulating tasks in order for information to stick. He even used other staff members in the school to help educate the students on their roles.

After the job training at school, students then journey to the hospital as juniors where they work in the field. But the learning is not done, because they earn a small incentive that extends the career education.

“We can easily give them a grade…,” explains Scott.

“Having the stipend adds another layer because they learn money management,” said Angela Seaborne, Exceptional Education Specialist at PCPS.

Having an incentive like a stipend can help students continue to go to Central State, even on a bad day. As adults, not going to work on a bad day is no excuse to miss because no work means no paycheck. Students weigh the consequences of missing a day at the hospital because of no work, no stipend and they continue to work.

Yet it helps students manage money, open bank accounts, and understand financial literacy because they are earning. It starts as classroom learning but it evolves into learning about the real world and practicing adulthood.

But the stipend is just a small prize in the goal that the students are trying to seek when they graduate; a job. With many job skills and experiences from the program, students built impressive resumes for any prospective job they want.

“They have everything they need to seek that competitive employment,” Manson said.

Having a high school diploma is important but having something extra is an initiative for PCPS. Having a program like this with Central State Hospital or other businesses where students can gain employment is an extra plus that can help set up a student for success.

That success will either be found at a job with Central State or with someone else. But the students walk away with the job skills and the confidence to get the job that they want because they had the experience and practice to do it. Some students even started at Central State and got more work because of their skills.

“It’s a true confidence boost… Students have a place to go for work, their work is valued and they are learning and earning at the same time,” said Seaborne.

For a program like this, PCPS is looking to expand to incorporate more businesses within the community so students can get more exposure. Manson and others who work with these disabled students have all the support from the School Board and staff members who want students to feel confident in their ability to seek full-time employment if they choose to seek it.

With everyone's help, the attainment gaps can be reached.

Zoe Collins Rath (she/her/hers) is a sports and education reporter for the Progress-Index. For times email her at ZCollinsRath@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @zoe_jordan99.