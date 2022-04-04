ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Celebratory Passover Dessert

(Culinary.net) When celebrating with family, there is nearly nothing better than passing a light and sweet dessert around the table. These Simple Macaroons are crisp, dipped in decedent chocolate and a completely scrumptious option for celebrating Passover.

Simple to make and easy to eat, this sweet dessert is a crowd favorite. With a fresh kick of lemon zest and crunch of shredded coconut, they are a bite-sized, delicious way to end your meal.

They take little to no time to make, only baking 10-12 minutes for a tray full of tasty dessert bites ready to devour.

With sweet honey and vanilla, the flavors come together to create something sweet but not overpowering. It’s a small, crumbly bite that’s perfect for sharing during Passover.

Find more sweet treat recipes for any holiday at Culinary.net .

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!


Simple Macaroons

Recipe adapted from marthastewart.com
Yield: 15 macaroons

  • 1          large egg
  • 2 1/4    tablespoons honey
  • 1/4       teaspoon vanilla extract
  • grated lemon zest
  • 1/4       teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/4    cups shredded coconut
  • 5          ounces dark chocolate, melted
  1. Preheat oven to 375 F.
  2. In bowl, whisk egg. Add honey, vanilla, lemon zest and salt; whisk. Stir in coconut until completely coated with egg mixture.
  3. Using 1 1/2-inch ice cream scoop, make 15 balls, transferring each to parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing about 2 inches apart.
  4. Bake macaroons 10-12 minutes, rotating halfway through, until coconut starts to brown on edges.
  5. Transfer sheet to wire rack and let cool.
  6. Before serving, drizzle with melted chocolate or dip bottom sides of macaroons in melted chocolate to cover bases. Refrigerate 15 minutes to set.

