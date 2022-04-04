ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-04 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lauderdale Lakes, FL
City
North Lauderdale, FL
City
Lighthouse Point, FL
City
Pompano Beach, FL
City
Tamarac, FL
City
Coral Springs, FL
City
Margate, FL
City
Sunrise, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
City
Hillsboro Beach, FL
City
Oakland Park, FL
City
Highland Beach, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Coconut Creek, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
City
Delray Beach, FL
City
Lauderhill, FL
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Charleston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR PORTIONS OF CHARLESTON AND BERKELEY COUNTIES At 817 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Graves to near McClellanville, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include: McClellanville, Awendaw, Jamestown, Hampton Plantation State Park, Cape Island, Lighthouse Island, Cape Romain, Huger and Santee Coastal Reserve. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph can be expected. * WHERE...Northeast Johnson County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#Meteorologists#Coastal Broward County#Coastal Palm Beach County#Inland Palm Beach County#Plantation
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Florence, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Florence; Williamsburg A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLORENCE AND NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES At 816 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Indiantown, or 13 miles southeast of Lake City, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Henry around 820 PM EDT. Johnsonville, Hemingway and Kingsburg around 825 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Stuckey. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; South Lincoln County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph are possible. * WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge, and East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk, especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 21:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of piedmont North Carolina, including the following county, Union NC. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - A river gauge on Goose Creek at Mill Grove Road has quickly risen to 6.9 feet and continues to rise slowly. Historically, at 6.0 feet water will begin to flow across Homey Bottom Road. At 7.0 feet, roads will begin to flood in the Indian Trail area due to poor drainage. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Indian Trail, Stallings, Hemby Bridge and Fairview In Union County. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
UNION COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clarendon, Lee, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarendon; Lee; Sumter THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEE...NORTHEASTERN CLARENDON AND EAST CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central South Carolina. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Columbia.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northeastern South Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northeastern South Carolina. Target Area: Georgetown; Horry; Marion; Williamsburg The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Georgetown County in northeastern South Carolina Southwestern Horry County in northeastern South Carolina South central Marion County in northeastern South Carolina Southeastern Williamsburg County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 815 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Andrews, or 18 miles west of Georgetown, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Georgetown, DeBordieu Colony, Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet, Andrews, North Santee, Rhems, Trio, Warsaw, Burgess, Oatland, Lambert, Sampit, Dongola, Plantersville, Graves, Yauhannah, Earle, Litchfield Beach and Morrisville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charleston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Charleston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR PORTIONS OF CHARLESTON COUNTY At 813 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bull Island to near Isle Of Palms, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include: Mount Pleasant, Fort Sumter, James Island, Isle Of Palms, Sullivan`s Island, Awendaw, Boone Hall Plantation, Garris Landing, Mount Pleasant Regional Airport, Price Inlet, Bull Island, Capers Inlet, Sullivans Island and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. This warning includes I-526 between mile markers 27 and 31. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Florence, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Florence; Williamsburg A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLORENCE AND NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES At 816 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Indiantown, or 13 miles southeast of Lake City, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Henry around 820 PM EDT. Johnsonville, Hemingway and Kingsburg around 825 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Stuckey. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Cowley, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Sedgwick; Sumner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COWLEY...SOUTHEASTERN SEDGWICK...SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER AND NORTHEASTERN SUMNER COUNTIES At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglass, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Derby, Andover, Augusta, Wellington, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Douglass, Belle Plaine, Oxford, Udall, Rock, Perth, Riverdale, Wellington Airport and Augusta Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Big Horn Basin, Southeast Big Horn Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Big Horn Basin; Southeast Big Horn Basin; Southwest Big Horn Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Big Horn Basin, Southwest Big Horn Basin, and Southeast Big Horn Basin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk, especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley; Camden; Charlton; Glynn TORNADO WATCH 98 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST GEORGIA BRANTLEY CAMDEN CHARLTON GLYNN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATKINSON, COUNTRY CLUB ESTATE, DOCK JUNCTION, DOVER BLUFF, DUNGENESS, FOLKSTON, GLYNN HAVEN, HICKOX, HOBOKEN, HOMELAND, HORTENSE, JEKYLL ISLAND, KINGSLAND, NAHUNTA, RACE POND, RAYBON, SEA ISLAND, ST. GEORGE, ST. SIMONS, STEPHEN FOSTER STATE PARK, THALMANN, WAYNESVILLE, AND WINOKUR.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy