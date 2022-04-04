Man dead, 2 hospitalized after possible fentanyl overdose

A man died and two others were hospitalized Monday morning in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles following a suspected overdose of fentanyl, officials said.

The incident was initially reported about 9 a.m. in a 911 call directing authorities to the 200 block of West 115 th Street, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated in a news alert.

Three men were found at the scene: two in a vehicle were in critical condition, while another outside the vehicle was in fair condition. Two were transported, but a 28-year-old man died.

“The evidence on scene indicates an overdose resulting in a death which leads to the suspicion of the unknown substance being fentanyl,” officials said in an updated alert .

The call was upgraded to a hazmat response once first responders arrived on scene, and streets were cordoned off in the area.

All vehicles involved in the response were decontaminated as a safety precaution, LAFD Battalion Chief Scott Anderson said.

The substance is being tested and the Los Angeles Police Department will take over the investigation.

“Anytime someone comes in contact with an unknown white powder substance they should immediately evacuate the area and call 911, let the professionals handle it,” Anderson said.

No further information about the incident have been released.

