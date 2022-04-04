ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavallette, NJ

Our Shore For Ukraine Fundraiser To Be Held In Lavallette

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7z9t_0ez0nptx00

LAVALLETTE – A fundraiser featuring food, music, raffles, a 50/50 drawing and much more will be held on April 23 with funds going directly to support Ukrainian refugees and those in Ukraine.

Lavallette resident Jack Sauer and his wife April formed the committee Our Shore For Ukraine which is working on a “zero cost/100% benefit” fundraising dinner to assist with this massive humanitarian challenge,” Jack Sauer said.

“We are working with St. Stephen Ukrainian Catholic Church in Toms River to deliver these funds via the church in Ukraine quickly and with no erosion of funds to corporate overhead.”

“Zero cost means that all food, materials and services are being donated by local businesses and organizations. So, every dollar will go to aid those who need it most. This is a grass roots, community driven effort and it is not just the Lavallette community that is involved but our broader community up and down the island as well as across the bay,” Sauer added.

Donations will be consolidated by the United States Ukrainian Catholic Archdiocese in Philadelphia and sent directly to Ukraine and neighboring countries to provide services and support the victims of the ongoing conflict caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The minimum requested donation for the event is $50. “Our thought was to set the minimum donation request low enough so that, hopefully, anyone in our community can afford to join us for this deeply meaningful evening, even given the current burden of inflation but our fervent hope is that, given the magnitude of this humanitarian crisis, those who can do more, will do the most that they can,” Sauer said.

Sauer noted, “as a point of reference, for the early ticket sales over these last few weeks, our community has been averaging a donation per ticket of over $120. We don’t expect that level of commitment from everyone but it is encouraging to see that initial response.”

Also, we have initiated a Special Donor Recognition Program for organizations and individuals who have the capacity and desire to do more. Checks should be made payable to St Stephen Ukrainian Catholic Church and sent to our attention at 405 Bay Blvd Lavallette, NJ 08735,” he added.

Donors should be sure to indicate the number of tickets requested or if they are making a direct donation and are unable to attend the event. “Tickets may be picked up at our home, 405 Bay Blvd, Lavallette, or can be held at “will call” at the event,” Sauer added.

Sauer said, “we lack the time or resources to establish a modern web site with electronic ordering capabilities. We’re happy to answer any questions at 973-650 4554. Donations are tax deductible and donors are urged to include an email address so that they can receive a receipt for tax purposes.”

“In addition to the horrors that we see on the news every day, we believe that many in our community are also moved by the fact that we have a significant Ukrainian immigrant population in our area and that in past summers, many young Ukrainians have been a vital part of our seasonal economy,” Sauer added.

”Noting a recent headline that reads “Ukraine Assault Uproots 10 Million”, Sauer explained, “uproots” means refugees. That’s about 25% of the entire Ukrainian population. That’s 800,000 more than the entire population of New Jersey and the numbers are growing every day.”

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online

12K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow Jersey Shore Online and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Local News

Rally for Ukraine held in Phoenixville

PHOENIXVILLE — Dozens of area residents gathered Sunday afternoon at Reeves Park in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The rally featured Ukrainian and American flags to show support for Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia more than three weeks ago. Many held signs that read: “I Stand With Ukraine.”
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Times Leader

Two Pittston fundraisers to aid Ukraine

PITTSTON — War-torn Ukraine has been the topic of conversations over the last few weeks and one underlying question is: what can we, in Greater Pittston, do to help?. Many area churches, including St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, Scranton, are accepting clothing to send to the Ukraine in an effort to help those fleeing from the country.
PITTSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Lavallette, NJ
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Fundraising#Economy#Inflation#Charity#Ukrainian#Russian
FOXBusiness

American gun manufacturer sending thousands of AR-15s to Ukraine

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – As Kyiv, Ukraine, continues to be pummeled by Russian airstrikes, private businesses across America are sending weapons directly into the war zone. An American gun manufacturer is sending 2,500 piston driven, semi-automatic AR-15 style rifles to Kyiv, helping arm civilians who stayed in the country to fight against the Russians.
POLITICS
NEWS CENTER Maine

Smitty's Cinema movie theater chain hosts fundraiser for Ukraine

SANFORD, Maine — If you're looking for a way to help Ukraine, you might consider going to see a movie this upcoming week. Starting on Saturday, March 26, Smitty's Cinema locations in Maine and New Hampshire will be playing the 2014 Ukrainian film "The Guide", and all proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Ukraine Relief Fund.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Country
Russia
PIX11

Russian restaurant holds fundraiser for Ukraine

THEATER DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — They’ve been boycotted and vandalized for the food they sell, but that didn’t stop a Russian restaurant in New York City from raising funds for Ukraine on Sunday. There’s a sign on the front door of Russian Samovar clearly telling customers how the staff feels: “Stand By Ukraine. No War.” […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yale Daily News

Student organizations hold fundraiser for Ukraine

The Yale College Council, the Ukrainian House at Yale and the International Student Organization raised over $2,000 for Razom, an organization that helps Ukraine from abroad. The fundraiser ran from March 1 through March 9 and surpassed its $2,000 goal. All the funds went to Razom, which was founded in New York in 2014. Razom means “together” in Ukrainian, and the founders chose the name to serve as a reminder of the community required to build and maintain a path toward a more prosperous and democratic country.
CHARITIES
9&10 News

High Five Spirits: Ukraine Fundraiser

High Five Spirits in Petoskey is hosting a special fundraiser for Ukraine tonight. It is taking place from 5 PM until 9PM this evening. They’ll have different drink and food specials available, all with ties to Ukraine. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go straight to UNICEF in Ukraine.
PETOSKEY, MI
Eye On Annapolis

Fundraising Dinners for Ukraine Next Wednesday

The Irish Restaurant Company, operators of Galway Bay Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar in downtown Annapolis, Brian Boru Irish Pub in Severna Park, Killarney House Irish Restaurant & Pub in Davidsonville, and Pirates Cove Restaurant & Dock Bar in Galesville, have announced one final push this month to raise money for Ukrainian refugees displaced by the Russian Invasion. The IRC will host fundraising dinners at each location on Wednesday, March 30th, offering a three-course meal for $25. A $10 donation from each meal purchased will go directly to Hand To Hand, an organization seeking to provide 50 euros per month to four refugees and their host families in and around the village of Bohunice, Slovakia.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shropshire Star

ITV to broadcast fundraising concert for Ukraine

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s appeal. ITV has announced a concert to raise money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine. ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures will join forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)...
CHARITIES
UpNorthLive.com

Leland community to hold fundraiser for Ukraine

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As the conflict in Europe continues, the northern Michigan community is using art and food to come together to support Ukraine. Staff at the Old Art Building in Leland are preparing for its weekend fundraiser. The fundraiser features local food, live music and an art...
LELAND, MI
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy