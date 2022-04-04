ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

FBI offering $10K reward in commercial aircraft laser incidents near SEA

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 1 day ago
SEATAC, Wash. — The FBI’s Seattle Field Office is offering a $10,000 reward and seeking the public’s help to find those responsible for pointing lasers at airplanes around Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Since the beginning this year, the airport has had a dramatic increase in laser incidents arriving airplanes, according to the FBI.

As of March 9, aircraft around SEA have documented more than 100 incidents involving lasers. Pilots landing at the airport have experienced a green laser illuminating and tracking the cockpit while approaching the airport to land.

Neighborhoods where incidents were reported include SeaTac, South Park, Highland Park, White Center, Burien, Normandy Park and Des Moines.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal violation and a serious safety threat, as many types of high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots who have hundreds of passengers on board, a news release from the FBI said.

The Federal Aviation Administration began tracking laser strikes in 2010. Data shows a steady increase in the deliberate targeting of aircraft with handheld lasers, according to the FBI.

Anyone who has witnessed someone aiming a laser at an aircraft can report it to local police, the FBI or the FAA. The Seattle Field Office of the FBI can be reached at 206-622-0460. Tipsters can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), or use tips.fbi.gov. The public may also email the FAA at laserreports@faa.gov.

NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Vice

How Could a Plane Just Nosedive? We Asked Aviation Experts.

The Chinese commercial plane was carrying 132 people and flying at normal speed and altitude when, suddenly, the plane descended on an almost vertical trajectory. Within two minutes, the Boeing 737-800 plummeted from 29,000 feet and crashed into the mountains of Teng County in southern China’s Guangxi province. No survivors have been found, making the Monday crash potentially the country’s worst commercial aviation disaster in over a decade.
ACCIDENTS
simpleflying.com

Deadly Seat Swap: The Crash Of United Airlines Flight 2885

In sophisticated airliners that take months, if not years, to learn to fly, members of the flight crew inside the cockpit have dedicated roles and responsibilities. These roles allow for the maintenance of safe flight to be observed at all times. However, in a shocking incident in 1983, the crew operating a United Airlines cargo flight decided to switch roles. This bizarre decision cost the lives of the three crew members involved and the total loss of the aircraft they were tasked to fly.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
KIMA TV

Sheriff's office: local man accidentally drowns in irrigation canal

YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
