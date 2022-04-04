SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A teenage boy from Lemoore died in a car accident in San Luis Obispo on Sunday after his car swerved into oncoming traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Justin Rodrigues, 18, was driving southbound on Highway 101 down the Cuesta Grade around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday when he lost control of his car and crossed into the northbound lanes, according to CHP officer Miguel Alvarez.

Rodrigues' car was struck by a 2019 Ford Fusion traveling northbound, and died as a result of his injuries from the crash, Alvarez said.

The driver of the Ford along with the passenger in Rodrigues' car sustained major injuries from the crash as well.

The post Collision on Cuesta Grade in San Luis Obispo kills teenager appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .