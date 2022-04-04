ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

3 month investigation ends with arrest for possession of child pornography

By Daniel Heiser
 1 day ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person has been arrested for possession of child pornography after a three-month-long investigation. ECSO says Cobi Haines, 22, was arrested on April 2 for possession of child pornography.

On Feb. 22, the ECSO SWAT team and Special Victims Unit, with the assistance of the FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant at Haines’ residence on the 7300 block of Maranda Sue Boulevard.

Citronelle Police: Rape victim unconscious, discovered assault videos weeks later

ECSO says the search revealed Haines had collected child sexual abuse material for several years and was in possession of over twenty files that depicted children as young as three, being sexually battered or engaged in sexual activity.

The material was found on Haines’ cell phone and a USB drive, which was located by Electronic Storage Detection K-9 Maple with eh FDLE.

ECSO says none of the victims found on the devices appear to be local. Haines was charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

