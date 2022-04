Since the start of 2022 weed sales in Illinois have dropped off sharply from the record-breaking numbers at the end of 2021, why?. Before I attempt the answer the why, we gotta start with the numbers, according to fox32chicago.com, the numbers are pretty alarming for weed sales in the Land of Lincoln since the start of 2022. In the article they say...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO