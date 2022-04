Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Cooking a pot of rice is a simple and essential skill, but cooking brown rice is sometimes a little trickier. Because the grain’s bran is intact, it takes longer to cook and it can be challenging to strike the optimal texture: chewy but not soggy, tender but not crunchy. But master this recipe and follow these tips, and you’ll be on your way to perfectly cooked, tender grains. Here’s how to cook brown rice on the stovetop, in a rice cooker, and in an Instant Pot, and some of our favorite recipes for this nutritious and versatile grain, from breakfast to dinner to dessert.

