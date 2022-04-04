ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bail reform ‘dangerousness’ clause holding up NYS budget: Lawmaker

By Lauren Cook, Dan Mannarino
 1 day ago

NEW YORK ( PIX11 ) — New York lawmakers on Monday will likely pass an extension to keep the state running while negotiations over the budget continue, according to Assemblymember Latrice Walker.

State legislators failed to agree on a budget by Friday’s deadline. Amid heated debates over bail reform, funding for a Buffalo Bills stadium , and other critical issues, lawmakers chose to leave Albany early on Thursday and resume negotiations on Monday.

Support for current Bail Reform law as budget draws near

Walker told NEWS10’s sister station in New York City that she does not expect a budget to be passed by the end of the day. Passing a stop-gap measure while lawmakers hammer out budget details will ensure that state employees receive their paychecks.

Walker said she’s on day 14 of a hunger strike in protest over proposed changes to the state’s bail reform law , which were introduced by Gov. Kathy Hochul amid a spike in violent crimes in New York City. While some Democrats don’t want any changes made to the bail reform law, Republicans have called for it to be repealed.

NYS one-house budget proposals pass

Walker said lawmakers are in a stalemate over a clause that would allow judges to consider a person’s “dangerousness” when setting bail. Walker, who sponsored the state’s bail reform law, said she and other Democrats who want to keep the legislation unchanged have concerns that the algorithm typically used to determine “dangerousness” is discriminatory.

Walker also said negotiations were ongoing with respect to child care funding, universal health care, and universal pre-kindergarten. Meanwhile, a source familiar with budget negotiations said on Friday that alcohol to-go for restaurants and bars and a gas tax suspension were expected to be included in the final budget.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

