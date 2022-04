The Syracuse Stage revealed its 2022-2023 season Tuesday, featuring “Clue,” a Disney musical for the holidays, and two world premieres. The six-show subscription season kicks off this fall with the world premiere musical, “How to Dance in Ohio,” from Sept. 21 to Oct. 9, 2022. Based on the Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, the show follows seven autistic young adults at a Counseling Center in Columbus, Ohio, as they come of age and find their ways in the world.

