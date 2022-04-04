ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Joe Exotic Has a New Love Interest in Prison Following Divorce Filing

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Exotic has a new love interest in prison, following his recent divorce filing. Exotic — real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage — has been married to Dillon Passage since 2017. The two became estranged when Exotic was sent to prison in 2019, and in March the Tiger King star filed to...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Dillon Passage shuts down Joe Exotic’s claim he won’t sign divorce papers

Calling his bluff. Dillon Passage denies “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic’s claim that he is avoiding signing their divorce papers, exclusively telling Page Six that Exotic is the one who has been dodging it. “I hired attorneys in September of last year in Texas, Kirker Davis law firm,” Passage explains. “They worked directly with Joe’s attorney, Francisco Hernandez, on multiple occasions to draw up paperwork, which was approved by Joe’s legal counsel.” He then alleges, “Joe refused to sign the first draft.” Passage, 25, claims his attorneys were forced to write up a second draft with all of Exotic’s terms, which was “again approved by...
RELATIONSHIPS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Everlast's wife files for divorce

Everlast's wife has filed for divorce. The 'What It's Like' hitmaker's spouse Lisa Schrody filed documents to end her marriage to the 52-year-old musician - whose real name is Erik Francis Schrody - in California on Wednesday (23.03.22). According to TMZ, the former Penthouse model listed the former couple's date...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Matthew Lawrence asks judge in divorce case from Cheryl Burke to terminate spousal support to either party ... and says split is result of 'irreconcilable differences'

Actor Matthew Lawrence has asked the judge in his divorce case from Cheryl Burke to terminate spousal support for either party in a response to her February divorce filing. Lawrence, 42, asked in docs filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that the court's ability to order spousal support for either party be terminated, and that a prenuptial agreement they agreed to be upheld, People reported Monday after reviewing court docs in the case.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Exotic
Daily Mail

'Ruthless' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100m fortune while leaving her brother with NOTHING faces £2m bill after losing court battle and being ordered to take equal £27m share

A 'ruthless and materialistic' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100million fortune while her brother got almost nothing now faces a £2million legal bill after losing a bitter court battle. Over the past three years, Louise Reeves has been fighting her brother Bill...
LAW
Fox News

Pamela Smart denied chance at freedom decades after killing

Pamela Smart has been denied a sentence reduction on Wednesday, more than 30 years after her sensational trial that inspired books and the Nicole Kidman movie "To Die For." In 1990, Smart was 22 and working as a high school media coordinator when she was accused and eventually convicted of recruiting her teenage lover to kill her husband, Gregory Smart.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Power 102.9 NoCo

Diddy’s Former Security Guard Accuses Puff of Helping Get Shyne Convicted for 1999 Shooting

Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, is claiming the music mogul helped get Shyne convicted for the infamous 1999 New York City club shooting. Last week (March 13), Deal appeared in an interview on The Art of Dialogue YouTube channel. He was asked about the fateful night of Dec. 27, 1999, when Shyne was involved in a shooting while attending Club New York in Manhattan along with Puff and Jennifer Lopez. That night, a fight reportedly broke out in the VIP section after money was allegedly thrown at Diddy by another patron. Shyne, 21 years old at the time, pulled out a weapon and began firing into the crowd, injuring three people. Puffy and J.Lo fled the club and were later arrested with a concealed weapon in their vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Divorce Settlement#Attorneys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Brooklyn Beckham and his bride-to-be sign the mother and father of all prenups! Star prepares to wed heiress whose parents are three times richer than Posh and Becks

Brooklyn Beckham is understood to have signed a prenuptial agreement with his heiress bride-to-be Nicola Peltz. The £380 million fortune of 23-year-old Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria, is dwarfed by the estimated £1.3 billion wealth of Miss Peltz's financier father Nelson. News of the prenup comes as preparations...
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

Bonnie And Clyde Replica Car Lived A Long Life Of Fraud

Let's hope this ends better than the last time someone sat in one of these things. We've all heard the incredible stories surrounding America's favorite criminal couple, Bonnie and Clyde. These two monsters toured the United States, robbing anything and everyone they could get their hands on, leaving only a trail of death behind them. After two years of playing a constant game of cat and mouse, the pair was eventually "caught." Of course, we mean that their bodies were violently ripped apart by a seemingly endless barrage of over 50 rounds each, which fit the crimes perfectly. Finally, the murderous duo was stopped, and to celebrate, their car was paraded around America as a show of dominance to any criminals who might try the same stunt. Except, it wasn't actually their car which was hauled around like a thanksgiving turkey. There were, in reality, five separate clones of the Bonnie and Clyde car, which were all apparently used to portray the brutal gangster's vehicle, and as you may have guessed, this is one of them.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy