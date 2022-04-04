Prom looks with Something New!
COLORADO SPRINGS — Prom season is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to really sparkle and shine this year, here’s your sign! FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson drove up to Something New , and got a peek at this year’s hottest dress and tuxedo styles.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 0