ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

17-year-old arrested with gun and ski mask during traffic stop

By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Panama City teenager is in custody after deputies conducted a routine traffic stop in Walton County on Friday. Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies say they pulled over a...

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

2 arrested after fentanyl, heroin, cocaine found inside apartment

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after fentanyl, cocaine and heroin were found inside an apartment. Karen Hyler, 57, was charged after deputies searched an apartment at Indian Trail in Destin. Several complaints were made to deputies about people coming to the apartment day and night. […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for 8 pounds of fentanyl, 50 pounds of marijuana

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man after he was found with over eight pounds of fentanyl and about 50 pounds of marijuana. Howard Grant, 52, was arrested Thursday, March 30 after deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation at I-65 northbound.  Grant was driving a […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Two arrested, more than half a pound of fentanyl seized

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are facing charges and another is wanted after more than half a pound of fentanyl was seized in Bay County. We’re told the Special Investigations Division of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), conducted a controlled narcotics operation in Springfield in February. They say this operation led to two arrests, an arrest warrant for a third person, and more than half a pound of powder fentanyl seized.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, FL
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Inlet Beach, FL
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski#Marijuana#Camouflage#Wjhg#Walton County Sheriff
WINKNEWS.com

Five arrested in teenage crime spree in Lee County

Five people were busted after authorities say they went on a crime spree. The violent offenses include a single-vehicle crash, a hit-and-run crash, two stolen vehicles, a police chase and numerous burglaries. It began on March 9, when three men and one woman entered a store and stole an employee’s...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WAFF

Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - Investigators said Cassie Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama. The Santa Rosa County sheriff said the discovery was made late Saturday night after they executed a search warrant in St. Clair County outside of Birmingham. An autopsy will...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRG News 5

Ex-boyfriend of missing Navarre woman arrested in Tennessee

READ THE LASTEST: Updates and Timeline to Cassie Carlie’s Case NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — As volunteers in Navarre, Fla. search for a missing Navarre woman, Cassie Carli, her ex-boyfriend has been taken into custody, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Marcus Spanevelo, the father to their 4-year-old daughter Saylor, was arrested on multiple […]
NAVARRE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy