Ferrero is urgently recalling all Kinder egg surprises over fears of salmonella

By Mary Sworn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Easter just around the corner, Ferrero has been forced to recall a batch of their Kinder egg surprises as they believe they have been contaminated with salmonella in the UK according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA). Kinder Egg recall. The batch of 20g eggs or three-packs of...

