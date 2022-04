He’s going to need that extra money to pay for gas…. A man in Kentucky deviated from his regular routine, the result being a $2 million payday. It used to be when people won a huge sum of money they would shout something about how they wanted to go to Disneyland. However, this guy named Russell Turner has wised up, realizing standing in line after line, paying $10 for a damn hot dog is really not that much fun. Instead, he told the local news he really wants to buy a Hellcat. Russell is our new hero.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO