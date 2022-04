The only entirely healthy position group going into Boise State spring football was the wide receivers unit. We’ll see if the rest of the Broncos offense is healthy enough to get these guys the ball on Saturday in the Spring Game on the blue turf. There’s the obvious issue of replacing Khalil Shakir as the feature receiver. It’s sure looking like Stefan Cobbs is the guy after his 34 catches, 421 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO