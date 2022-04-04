ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Carrie Underwood Mourning the Death of Her Dog, Ace: ‘A Good Boy Till the Very End’

By Carena Liptak
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Carrie Underwood is saying goodbye to a four-legged friend who was by her side for years. The singer's dog, Ace, died on Sunday night (April 3), the same night that Underwood won Best Roots Gospel Album at the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas and performed at the show. On...

catcountry1073.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3

12K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow Cat Country 107.3 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of son from family beach trip

Carrie Underwood enjoys posting family updates on her social media but rarely tends to upload pictures of her two sons. The country star shared a glimpse of what looked like her younger son, two-year-old Jacob, running on the beach while in his swim shorts in a breathtaking photograph shared on her Instagram Stories.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson stuns in bodycon dress during Dolly Parton tribute at ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson won a standing ovation for her incredible tribute to Dolly Parton at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Monday night. And while her powerhouse vocals were nothing short of incredible, we were also blown away by her gorgeous appearance! The singer looked otherworldly in a beautiful, black, velvet dress that hugged her curves as she belted out Dolly's classic hit I Will Always Love You.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Grammy Awards#Las Vegas#Ace
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood captivates fans in daring sparkly jumpsuit

Carrie Underwood was back in Las Vegas on Wednesday for the second leg of her REFLECTION residency – and with it saw the return of her show-stopping stage outfits. The country music singer left fans in awe when she took to the stage at Resorts World Las Vegas in several jaw-dropping looks, but one, in particular, stood out, a daring semi-sheer black jumpsuit that showcased Carrie's incredibly sculpted figure.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Gwen Stefani on Why She and Blake Shelton Asked Carson Daly to Officiate Wedding: 'Love Him'

Gwen Stefani is opening up about her and husband Blake Shelton's decision to have Carson Daly officiate their wedding last year. The 52-year-old singer appeared on Jimmy Kimme Live Thursday, where she spoke all about her July 2021 nuptials to Shelton, 45. Stefani said that she is "in love" and loves "being married" to the country crooner, adding, "It's just the greatest thing that's ever happened to me."
CELEBRITIES
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Jokes Her 'Competitive Spirit' Got Her in 'Trouble' With Husband Mike Fisher

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her "competitive spirit," and joked about how it got her in "trouble" with her husband, Mike Fisher. During an appearance on Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, Underwood discussed her career and personal life, eventually dishing on how her persistence has led to some heated moments. I think with me and Mike, it's a competitive spirit and I feel like there are surprisingly a lot about him and his being a former pro-athlete and me and what I do that it's like... There's a lot that are kind of parallel."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Dad Won't Allow Child On Playdate With Friend Whose Mom Made 'Insulting' Comments. Is That Fair?

Click here to read the full article. So, your kid made a wonderful new friend but their parent … isn’t wonderful. A father who is holding a grudge against the mother of his son’s friend for her “insulting” comments opened up to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” column. “My son is in the second grade and started a new school,” the man wrote. “He’s becoming very good friends with ‘Luca’ and they both want playdates and sleepovers. I told Luca’s mom that I’m not interested.” “She asked me why and I reminded her about a comment she made to me when we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
deseret.com

The best singers on ‘American Idol’ (so far)

The 20th season of “American Idol” is officially underway, and aspiring superstars across the country are vying for a golden ticket to Hollywood. But this season, the long-running competition show has introduced another kind of ticket to single out some of its best singers. What is the ‘American...
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Kelly Clarkson Comically Addresses Name Change Following Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her name change since filing for divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock. During the Monday, March 21, premiere of her and cohost Snoop Dogg's new NBC talent show, American Song Contest, the Grammy Award winner clarified how she would like to be identified after filing to legally change her name last month to something that more accurately resonates with who she truly is.
RELATIONSHIPS
purewow.com

Stop Saying ‘Good Boy!’ to Your Dog (and What to Say Instead)

As the Humane Society puts it, “Dogs don’t care about money. They care about praise.” Now, while we humans may do crazy things for cash, we can’t deny the power of positive reinforcement. Dogs—and people—like knowing they’ve done a good job. Today, positive reinforcement training is widely accepted as the best way to train dogs. This differs greatly from the strict, alpha male approach many dog owners used in the 1980s and 90s. Unfortunately, simply reinforcing good behavior with words of affirmation like “Good boy!” doesn’t always cut it. There are more effective phrases to use during positive reinforcement training that can boost your dog’s confidence, improve obedience and make both of you very happy campers—and all it costs is some extra time.
PETS
Daily Mail

'I'm heading to Vegas y'all!': Miranda Lambert announces Sin City residency called Velvet Rodeo at Planet Hollywood beginning in the fall

Miranda Lambert is going to Las Vegas. Early on Wednesday morning the country singer announced that she has a new residency in Sin City. 'I’m heading to Vegas y’all! My new residency ✨ Velvet Rodeo ✨begins this fall!' said the blonde beauty. She added, 'Presale begins April 1. Join RanFans at mirandalambert.com to get presale tickets.'
CELEBRITIES
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy