Carrie Underwood Mourning the Death of Her Dog, Ace: ‘A Good Boy Till the Very End’

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her "competitive spirit," and joked about how it got her in "trouble" with her husband, Mike Fisher. During an appearance on Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, Underwood discussed her career and personal life, eventually dishing on how her persistence has led to some heated moments. I think with me and Mike, it's a competitive spirit and I feel like there are surprisingly a lot about him and his being a former pro-athlete and me and what I do that it's like... There's a lot that are kind of parallel."

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO