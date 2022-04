Stakeholders across the globe say that the cold chain food delivery networks could be subject to critical dislocation challenges during 2022. The supply chain disruptions are far from over and will continue to have ensuing delivery delays with the fragility of the food supply networks being exacerbated by the Russian-Ukraine war situation. While many front-page stories are centered on commodity shortages linked to consumer product delays, cold boxes will be the hot topic as perishable commodity demand seasons accelerate and longer transits being a threat to successful shipment outcomes. One positive development from these supply chain pressure points is that technology advancements and interoperable data cooperation for digital solutions will assist in getting shippers through some of the 2022 headwinds.

