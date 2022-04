There’s no doubt in Todd McShay’s mind over who he’d like to see the New England Patriots select with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Patriots have a handful of needs to address heading into the draft that will be held later this month. Among the most pressing is linebacker, as New England’s group was exposed for being old and slow over the final stretch of the team’s 2021 season. An NFL hopeful who could help the Patriots get their linebacking corps back on track is Nakobe Dean, who McShay believes would thrive in Foxboro.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO