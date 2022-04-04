ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remains of missing Wyoming man found near Middleville

By Rachel Van Gilder
 1 day ago

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a Wyoming man who was reported missing in December was found near Middleville over the weekend.

Darriol Stephens’ remains were found Sunday by someone talking a walk in the area of Finkbeiner Road and Ravine Drive in Thornapple Township, northwest of Middleville, Wyoming police say.

Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play or that Stephens had harmed himself. They think a medical episode may have killed him. The results of an autopsy should provide more clarity.

Stephens, 66, had been reported missing Dec. 13.

Police say they also found his car in a field not far from where his body was found.

Police offered condolences to Stephens’ family.

