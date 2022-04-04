ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston business owner bets $5.5M on Kansas to win NCAA championship

By Scripps National
wmar2news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBusinessman Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has reportedly bet $5.5 million on Kansas to win the NCAA men's basketball tournament. According to Forbes, McIngvale, who...

