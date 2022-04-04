Take a Look at Giant Vision for Sullivan Square ‘Inner Belt' Development

After keeping apartment buildings running throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, doormen and building workers in hundreds of large New York City properties are demanding higher wages and paid leave protections, as the union contract for more than 32,000 workers faces an expiration date that could put the maintenance of some of the city’s luxury high-rises in doubt.If union workers go on strike, that would mean trash upkeep, deliveries and other building management issues at luxury apartment buildings and multi-million dollar units in super-tall skyscrapers would be left to the residents.The president of Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, which represents 175,000...
