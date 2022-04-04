ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Take a Look at Giant Vision for Sullivan Square ‘Inner Belt' Development

By Greg Ryan
nbcboston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRise Together and Trax Development on Friday offered a more detailed look at plans for a mixed-use development of nearly 1 million square feet in Charlestown’s Sullivan Square,...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Tour in Sharon will focus on developer’s vision for downtown

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A tour will take place Saturday afternoon for people to see firsthand what the future of downtown Sharon could look like. It’s being hosted by Jim Landino’s company, JCL Development, which is buying up century-old buildings and renovating them. The building at Vine...
SHARON, PA
NBC 29 News

Plans develop for 352 new homes in Seminole Square Shopping Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of new apartments are coming to Charlottesville City. It’s intended to make more room for new families and offer an affordable option for those who qualify. Great Eastern Management Company owns the Seminole Square Shopping Center and is working to redevelop the nearly 24...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlestown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield starts to develop its vision for the future

The city of Bakersfield is looking to the future. For the first time in decades, the city is creating a new “blueprint” to guide decision-makers through the next 20 years of growth. Calling it Bakersfield 2045 Rise, the city is developing a new general plan to direct city...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
High Point Enterprise

Publix developer takes case to residents

HIGH POINT — The development team behind a proposed Publix-anchored shopping center in north High Point took its case to a skeptical audience of neighbors Wednesday. Asa Harris of Harris Development Partners in Raleigh told residents at a community meeting in advance of next month’s zoning hearing on the project that the team is offering changes to its architecture, lighting and screening that are above and beyond the city’s requirements.
HIGH POINT, NC
MLive

Housing developer Inner City Christian Federation announces new name

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Nonprofit housing developer Inner City Christian Federation is rebranding itself as ICCF Community Homes. In a news release, the organization said the new name better communicates its “longtime vision to create vibrant communities in West Michigan with connected neighbors, housing justice, and abundant opportunity.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Use Development#The Business Journal
VISTA.Today

PREIT to Sell Exton Square Mall to Developer

The Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is planning to sell Exton Square Mall as it tries to raise funds to pay down its debt and avoid being delisted from the NYSE, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
EXTON, PA
The Independent

Luxury New York high-rises face potential strike from thousands of building workers

After keeping apartment buildings running throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, doormen and building workers in hundreds of large New York City properties are demanding higher wages and paid leave protections, as the union contract for more than 32,000 workers faces an expiration date that could put the maintenance of some of the city’s luxury high-rises in doubt.If union workers go on strike, that would mean trash upkeep, deliveries and other building management issues at luxury apartment buildings and multi-million dollar units in super-tall skyscrapers would be left to the residents.The president of Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, which represents 175,000...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy