9 delicious vegan dips and dressings

By Jeremy Glass
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
Vegan dips and dressings for everyone (mixed)

Whether you’re lactose intolerant, vegan, or feel turned off by milk thank to the dairy industry’s relentless advertisements in the 1990s, lactose isn’t for everyone. For adventurous eaters or people who just generally love the unmistakably creamy texture of dairy, finding lactose-free dips and dressings isn’t as easy as it seems. Some are too watery, others too thick – not to mention expensive.

From a faux-Ranch dressing that gives Hidden Valley Ranch a run for its money to a versatile Japanese BBQ sauce that you’re gonna want to put on everything, here are nine dairy-free and vegan dips, dressings, and sauces.

Not exactly nacho cheese

Core & Rind Vegan Sharp & Tangy Cashew Cheesy Sauce

Vegan Sharp & Tangy Cashew Cheesy Sauce hivebrands.com $8.99 Shop Now

Replicating that sharp and tangy taste of cashew cheese is no easy task, but leave it to the aptly-named Core & Rind Vegan Sharp & Tangy Cashew Cheesy Sauce to nail the formula on the head. Made of all-natural vegan ingredients like pumpkin, cashews, apple cider vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, nutritional yeast, and more, this stuff could almost be confused with the real thing.

Mother Raw Spicy Queso

Spicy Queso motherraw.com $6.99 Shop Now

Mother Raw’s mission is to do what M. Night Shyamalan’s 2008 thriller, "The Happening", could not: Turn people on to the awesome power of plants. Made with 88% organic ingredients like tomato paste, white chia seeds, green banana flour, and paprika, Mother Raw’s Spicy Vegan Queso makes for a pretty convincing queso substitute. It’s peanut-free, soy-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free, which really helps you focus on that habanero pepper.

CHEEZ Vegan Cheese

Original Cheez mmmcheez.com $15.00 Shop Now

Never underestimate what’s capable of a cashew nut. Versatile, delicious, and wonderfully creamy, cashew milk ice cream seriously rivals its full-dairy cousins, but it’s achieving that perfect nacho cheese texture where these tropical nuts shine bright like a cashew-shaped diamond. Cheez is a fermented cashew spread containing only six ingredients and none of the saturated fat or preservatives as “real” nacho cheese. Buy it for the Darma Initiative logo, keep it in your fridge for when the mood strikes.

Dairy-free dips and dressings

Field + Farmer Ranch Dressing + Dip

Ranch Dressing + Dip fieldandfarmer.co $6.99 Shop Now

One of the most depressing aspects of living life as a lactose intolerant freak bag is knowing how many dips and dressings contain milk. Case in point: Hidden Valley Ranch . While this beloved condiment can never be repeated, it can be tweaked and imitated with varying degrees of success. Field + Farmer Ranch Dressing + Dip is one of the few vegan ranch dressings I’ve tried that nails that tangy zip of ranch while achieving an ultra-creamy texture. Their secret? White beans and chia seeds!

HLTHPUNK UFO Organic Secret Sauce

HLTHPUNK UFO Organic Secret Sauce HLTHPUNK amazon.com $9.89 Shop Now

Despite some seriously interesting branding that almost borders on insufferable, HLTHPUNK UFO Organic Secret Sauce contains ingredients like oat milk-based Bionnaise, vegan mayo, Dijon Mustard, double-concentrate tomatoes, and dates that come together to make a wildly delicious sweet & savory sauce that belongs on your burger. Try their Organic Harissa Chili Paste and Hot Dijon Mustard for everything from marinades to sandwiches.

Original Bitchin’ Sauce

Bitchin' Sauce - Original Bitchin' Sauce www.instacart.com $4.79 Shop Now

I first came upon Original Bitchin’ Sauce in the dairy-free section of my local natural food store and promptly brought it home for its flagrant use of the word “Bitchin.’” I quickly learned this almond-based dip is more than its fun packaging. With a creamy texture that straddles the lines between chunky peanut butter and cream cheese, Bitchin’ Sauce uses ingredients like grapeseed oil, lemon juice, soy sauce, and nutritional yeast for a flavor that really stands on its own.

The secret sauces

Bachan’s Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce

Bachan's - The Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce Bachan's amazon.com $12.99 Shop Now

As a lactose-averse lover of Asian cuisine, Bachan’s hoisted itself into my  #1 sauce spot a long time ago for its divine umami flavor and syrupy texture. I love this stuff. I eat on eggs, rice, ramen, chicken, steak, fish, and dear god I can’t believe I’m putting this out into the world but I once squirted a little bit of Bachan’s in my mouth directly from the bottle. Try their Hot & Spicy flavor on wings and Yuzu on dumplings. Make sure you’ve got some Fly By Jing on hand too!

Bliss & Vinegar

Bliss & Vinegar 6.7 Oz. Limited Edition Hot Sauce yellowbirdfoods.com $16.00 Shop Now

Delicious pun aside, Yellowbird Foods’ limited-edition Bliss & Vinegar is a sauce to get excited about. Made from ingredients like tart strawberries, coconut, and red serranos, this sauce promises the perfectly blended "mellow burn" with a sharp vinegar tang that makes it the perfect accompaniment to wings. Fun fact: Bliss & Vinegar was also featured on Season 16 of " Hot Ones !”

Yai’s Thai Almond Sauce

Almond Sauce thrive thrivemarket.com $6.99 Shop Now

Made with ingredients like coconut milk, red curry paste, lime juice, vinegar, and almond in place of the more traditional peanuts, Yai’s Thai Almond Sauce brings the flavors of Thailand to the kitchen with a sweet and savory flavor that works as a sauce, marinade, or salad dressing. Toss some fried tofu in this stuff and you’ve got a delicious ramen topper you won’t be able to stop eating. Seriously, it’s becoming an issue.

SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

