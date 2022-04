There’s regular soup, which is usually on the thin side with a few floating noodles and maybe some vegetables—and then there’s next-level ground beef soup. This thicker pick is rib-sticking, oh-so comforting and an excellent way to satisfy eager eaters on a cold day. And since ground beef is a staple in many households, this gallery of ground beef soup ideas comes together quickly and easily so you can sit back and enjoy that meaty aroma wafting from the kitchen. While there are a few chili recipes in this roundup (including an instant pot recipe!), you’ll also find hearty favorites like Cheeseburger Soup, Mexican Rice and Paleo Hamburger Soup.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO