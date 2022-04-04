Yard Waste Pick-Up Resumes in Johnson City

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner, Marie Therese Dominguez, announced Monday that construction has begun on a $12.6 million project to replace the bridge carrying State Route 79 over the Chenango River in Broome County. The project will replace an 85-year-old bridge with a modern, three span, multi-girder structure that will enhance safety and improve mobility along a vital roadway that connects the rural areas of northern Broome County with major transportation routes - including State Route 17 and interstates 81, 86 and 88 - and is used by travelers to reach the cities of Ithaca and Cortland. The project will also provide improved access to State Route 12, which is frequently used to reach the City of Binghamton and such nearby recreational destinations as Chenango Valley State Park and Charles E. Baker State Forest.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO