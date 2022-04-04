Georgia football offers huge 2024 Virginia OL

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart and offensive line coach Stacy Searels have offered a scholarship to class of 2024 offensive tackle prospect Fletcher Westphal. The massive offensive lineman visited Georgia for the Dawgs’ spring scrimmage on April 2.

The 6-foot-9, 320-pound offensive tackle plays football for Tuscarora High School in Leesburg, Virginia, which is located northwest of Washington D.C. and is just across the border of Maryland.

Fletcher Westphal has recently visited Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, and Georgia. Westphal has offers from schools like Wisconsin, Maryland, Rutgers, Virginia, and more.

The massive offensive tackle overwhelms many high school defenders with his size and mobility. Here’s a look at one of top blocks from the 2021 season with Tuscarora:

The unranked 2024 prospect announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via Twitter: