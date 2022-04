Eddie Deckert earned his first varsity win at Kittatinny defeated Sussex Tech, 7-3, in Newton. Deckert went four innings on the mount with four strikeouts. At the plate, he also singled twice and scored. Teylor Aeberli also went 2-for-3 on the day with a run and a while while Tyler Chodack added two hits, a walk, an RBI, and a run. Aidan Van Hok drove in two runs as well in the win.

NEWTON, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO