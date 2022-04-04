Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward, Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 21:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of piedmont North Carolina, including the following county, Union NC. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - A river gauge on Goose Creek at Mill Grove Road has quickly risen to 6.9 feet and continues to rise slowly. Historically, at 6.0 feet water will begin to flow across Homey Bottom Road. At 7.0 feet, roads will begin to flood in the Indian Trail area due to poor drainage. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Indian Trail, Stallings, Hemby Bridge and Fairview In Union County. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
