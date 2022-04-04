ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomodoro’s Cucina Italiana opens in Clear Lake

By Jake Magee
Pomodoro’s Cucina Italiana opened on March 15 at 1001 Pineloch Drive, Houston, with a full bar, lounge and outdoor seating. Pomodoro’s offers Italian food, including pizza, pasta, chicken and beef...

Community Impact Houston

Zoes Kitchen closes The Woodlands Market Street location

Zoes Kitchen closed its location in Market Street at 9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 1490, The Woodlands, on March 30, according to the company. As previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper, Cava, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant, is expected to take the place of the former Zoes Kitchen location. The location is expected to open sometime in 2022, according to Cava officials.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Rustic Chair opening this weekend in Kemah

The Rustic Chair will open at 935 Lawrence Road, Kemah, on April 9. Owner Shelly Stenger said the business is a vintage boutique that offers furniture, consignment, leather handbags and jewelry. The shop also sells unique artisan-made items. 281-549-4712. www.therusticchair.com. Jake has been a print journalist for several years, covering...
KEMAH, TX
