Diablo IV is once again in the spotlight with Blizzard sharing another quarterly update about the game ahead of its release. This is the first update on the new Diablo game that we've gotten this year with this one focusing more on the environments of Diablo IV including diverse areas players will explore as well as the dungeons they'll delve into in search of loot. Much was talked about and shared regarding these environments with videos and concept art providing even more details, but the game still does not have a set release date following its delay which was announced late last year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO