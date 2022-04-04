ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, IN

Here’s when the Indy area’s newest Chick-fil-A will open

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i4RHI_0ez0bbeB00

CUMBERLAND, Ind. – A new Indianapolis-area Chick-fil-A will officially open this week.

The Cumberland location, 9961 E. Washington Street near Mitthoeffer Road, includes a multi-lane drive-thru and contactless ordering through the Chick-fil-A app. Typical operating hours are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The restaurant will open for business on Thursday, April 7. It offers dine-in, drive-thru and carryout service. Delivery will soon be available through third-party services.

While new Chick-fil-A locations traditionally offer free food for a year to their first 100 customers during their grand opening celebration, the Cumberland restaurant is going a different route. It has identified 100 local Indianapolis-area heroes and will surprise them with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

In addition, the chain is partnering with Feeding America to provide a $25,000 donation to a local food bank to help in the fight against hunger.

The Cumberland location is owned and operated by Brendan Riggs, an Iowa native who relocated to Indianapolis and began his work with Chick-fil-A in 2003. After spending 14 years learning the ins and outs of the business, he became operator of the Chick-fil-A on State Road 37 in Noblesville. He’ll now add the Cumberland restaurant to his portfolio.

The restaurant will bring about a hundred full- and part-time jobs to the area.

Chick-fil-A annually ranks high in customer service, with the chain earning recognition for offering the best fast-food customer service in America, according to a 2020 report in Newsweek . Including all industries, the chain finished in the top five in customer service nationally.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX59

Indy bakery among ’32 Best Donut Shops in America’

There’s not much of a sweeter way to start your day than a fresh box of donuts, and one Indy institution has some of the country’s best, according to a new list. Food and dining site Thrillist has compiled a list of the 32 Best Donut Shops in America. Among the list is Long’s Bakery […]
SOUTHPORT, IN
FOX59

3 shot at far east side apartment off of Mitthoeffer

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at apartments on the far east side sent three people to the hospital late Monday. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 11:40 p.m. to the Amber Woods apartments on John Marshall Drive (near Mitthoeffer Road and 38th Street) for a report of a person shot. Responding officers located three victims: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Driver crashes through Taco Bell window; Store closed

INDIANAPOLIS — A Taco Bell location on the west side is closed Monday after a driver crashed into the building. A structure collapse call came in just before 6:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of W. Washington Street near S. Lynhurst Drive. The Wayne Township Fire Department tweeted photos from the scene showing a dark […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Iowa State
Indianapolis, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
City
Washington, IN
City
Cumberland, IN
State
Washington State
Indianapolis, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
City
Noblesville, IN
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Local Food#Food Drink
Greyson F

Italian Fast Food Chain is Coming to Town

Fast food pasta is coming your way.Homescreenify/Unsplash. When it comes to fast food, Italian likely isn’t the first cuisine that comes to mind. It certainly doesn’t have a strong presence currently in metro Phoenix, as the fast-food culinary landscape is dominated by burgers and tacos throughout the Valley. That, however, is set to change, as a national fast-food Italian brand has its sights on Phoenix, with plans to not only open one location by this fall but an additional seven within the next two years.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
103GBF

What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Restaurant Bill In Indiana

You can't pay your tab at the restaurant. Here are some things that might happen in that situation. I can remember going out to eat with my parents as a kid and when the server would bring us the bill, my dad would pass it off to me. I would stare at him baffled because he knew that I didn't have any money. That's when he would throw out that line that we all have heard our parents throughout that old cliche: "I guess you're going to have to go in the back and wash dishes then!"
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
FOX59

FOX59

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy