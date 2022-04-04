ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Madonna tries blowing a kiss to her fans on TikTok, freaks them out instead

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, that didn’t go as planned. Madonna apparently wanted to post a cheeky video to her fans on TikTok and wore a sheer top as she filmed herself leaning in close to the camera set to...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Reveals She’s ‘Single’ While Mocking Guys Trying To Hit On Her In TikTok Video

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star showed off her new bangs while she poked fun at her relationship status. Selena Gomez proved she can laugh at herself, even when it comes to her love life! The Only Murders in the Building star, 29, took to TikTok on Thursday (March 31) to share a hilarious clip (below) poking fun at her relationship status by lip synching the words to King Nas‘ viral audio, which features a woman blowing off the compliments given to her by a potential suitor. “Maybe this is why I’m single,” she captioned the clip. “Don’t believe a damn word.”
Distractify

Woman Catches Creep Taking Pics of Her at the Beach, Forces Him to Delete Them in Viral TikTok

There are plenty of things you can legally do that just aren't morally right. Like being a tenant and abusing local laws to make an otherwise chill landlord's life a living hell, or filing one of the millions of frivolous lawsuits that are brought to court in the US every single year. And while the more pedantic of us would sit back and say, "nyahh well legally you're allowed to do that" do you really want to be that person? Who dreams that the love of their life is essentially a punch-able '80s movie villain?
HollywoodLife

Cher Admits She’s Having ‘Personal Problems’ As She Apologizes To Fans For Being ‘MIA’

Cher admitted that she’s struggling with ‘personal problems’ right now as she admits that these years are the ‘worst I’ve ever seen.’. Even the most fabulous people like Cher go through rough patches. The 75-year-old singer opened up to her fans about how times have been tough for her. “Sorry I’ve Been MIA,” she tweeted. “Been having Personal Problems.” She didn’t just leave it at that though. When one fan asked if she was doing ok, she unleashed her emotions and opened up about the extent of her problems.
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
The Independent

‘Imagine how proud I am’: Madonna shares son Rocco’s ‘spectacular’ paintings on Instagram

Madonna has shared some images of her son Rocco Ritchie’s paintings on her Instagram page, as he establishes himself as an impressionist painter.Rocco, 21, is the singer’s eldest child with Guy Ritchie and goes by the artist name Rhed.To hone his talent, he began studying at Central Saint Martins at the age of 17 before attending the Royal Drawing School. Since 2018, he has held three exhibitions at London gallery Tanya Baxter Contemporary. Late on Tuesday (15 March), the “Material Girl” singer decided to share some of his art with her social media followers, including a video of Rocco...
In Style

Rihanna Broke Out Her Boudoir Heels and Paired Them with Sequined Leg Warmers

Rihanna might've reached the "do I have to get dressed?" stage of her pregnancy, but she seemingly found the perfect workaround with her latest outfit. On Friday night, the maternity style icon was spotted shopping for baby clothes at Couture Kids in West Hollywood wearing sexy pajamas that were still suitable for leaving the house. For the outing, Rih wore a pink and crystal-striped dress shirt with the bottom buttons undone, revealing not only her bump, but also a pair of drawstring white silk shorts below. For a touch of glam, she broke out a pair of sequined leg warmers that matched her sparkling silver handbag, and wore them with fluffy pink boudoir heels.
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in […]
HollywoodLife

Sir Michael Caine, 89, Enjoys Dinner With Wife Shakira, 74, On Rare Night Out: Photos

The Oscar winner cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, as he treated his gorgeous wife to a romantic date in London. Michael Caine proved he’s still a romantic at heart! The iconic British actor, 89, was spotted treating his gorgeous wife Shakira Caine, 74, to a dinner date on Wednesday (March 30) in London. The couple were the epitome of class and elegance in their spiffy attire as they enjoyed a meal at the famed Scott’s restaurant in Mayfair. Michael hit the town in a sharp navy suit with a light blue oxford, as Shakira dressed to impress rocking a tailored black jacket and pants.
The Independent

Britney Spears casually returns to Instagram after vanishing from the platform

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram two days after vanishing from the social media site.On Wednesday (16 March), the singer’s account could no longer be found, causing fans on Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from the platform. However, Spears returned on Friday (18 March), making no comment about the temporary deletion. Her comeback post saw her posing for the camera in a white top with a simple rose emoji caption. Her fans joyfully welcomed her back in the comments section.“Queen of returning unannounced,” wrote one fan. “We missed you queen,” said another. ...
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Rocks Sweats As She’s Pictured In Public For The 1st Time In Nearly A Year

Janet Jackson was dressed super casual while out and about in London on March 10. It’s her first public outing since her highly watched tell-all documentary came out. Janet Jackson, 55, took a stroll in Central London on Thursday, March 10, marking the first time the superstar’s been seen in public in nearly one year. The “Rhythm Nation” hitmaker was photographed all smiles while exiting a florist shop in England’s capital where she now lives. Janet, whose life was showcased in the new tell-all documentary on Lifetime and A&E, was dressed in a casual black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. She also rocked a gray scarf, a black head scarf, black sunglasses, and a pair of white sneakers.
AOL Corp

Britney Spears Reflects on Breast-Feeding 2 Sons: I Was a 'Milk Factory'

Looking back at life with her baby boys! Britney Spears reflected on her experience nursing sons Sean Preston and Jayden in a lengthy Instagram post. “I breast-fed my two boys like a freaking milk factory,” the Grammy winner, 40, told her followers on Monday, March 14, of her now-teenagers, alongside a zoomed-in photo of her chest. “I had literally six full bottles pumped out and ready to go at all times beside me as I was breast-feeding because I never wanted my babies to go hungry! I was always spraying out and leaking because I was so full of milk. It kind of hurt my boobs!”
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
