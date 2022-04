About three weeks ago, Marc Murphy had a conversation with his "Chopped" team. "I had to let people know that I wasn't going to be doing TV shows [like] before, that I had to cancel everything," Murphy shared with Mashed in an exclusive interview. The celebrity chef says that everyone understood. Because, since then, he has been based out of Poland, volunteering with World Central Kitchen to prepare thousands of meals a day for refugees of the Russia-Ukraine war. "They understand the world the way it is, and people need help, and I wanted to help," he added.

TV SHOWS ・ 11 HOURS AGO