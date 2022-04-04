ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Just Had Its Best Day Since Its IPO, Thanks to Elon Musk

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter had its best day since its IPO after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk acquired a 9.2% passive stake in the company. Shares closed up more than 27%. The company closed up nearly 73% after its public debut on Nov. 7, 2013. Twitter's stock on Monday had its...

EWN

Twitter Stocks Moon as Elon Musk Apes Into Company Shares with $3 Billion

Twitter shares shot up following a massive buy-in from billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk splurged a hefty $2.89 billion to acquire a 9.2% stake in the social media heavyweight. Also, the announcement triggered a surge in Dogecoin’s price. Billionaire entrepreneur and SpaceX founder Elon Musk sent Twitter’s...
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk tweets first words since becoming Twitter's largest shareholder

Elon Musk tweeted his first words since news broke on Monday that he purchased a 9.2% stake in the social media company. "Oh hi lol," Musk, now Twitter’s largest shareholder, said in a tweet. The Tesla CEO owns 73,486,938 shares of Twitter, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission,...
Engadget

Elon Musk now owns a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk now owns 9.2 percent of Twitter after purchasing $2.89 billion in stock, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing spotted by CNBC. The purchase follows recent criticism by Musk over the social media site's free speech policies. "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy," he tweeted last week.
TheStreet

Is Twitter Stock a Buy With Tesla’s Elon Musk Involved?

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report stock quickly became the top focus on Wall Street on Monday, as Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk acquired a near-10% stake in the company. While many expected a sell-the-news reaction from Twitter stock this morning, that hasn’t been...
Outsider.com

Why Did Elon Musk Change His Twitter Name to ‘Elona’?

Recently, SpaceX and Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk threw followers for a loop when he changed his Twitter name to “Elona.”. The origin of this change comes from an ongoing social media saga. The latest chapter started when Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, posted a lengthy message to Musk wherein he mocks the entrepreneur. One such insult is referring to Musk as “Elona.” Instead of taking offense, Musk updated his profile to reflect the nickname–likely not what Kadyrov had in mind.
MarketWatch

Twitter shares surge after disclosure Elon Musk has taken stake

Shares of Twitter TWTR, +2.27% jumped 25% in premarket trade after a Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed that Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, taken a 9.2% stake in the microblogging service. Last week Musk said he was "giving serious thought" to creating a new social media platform, as he was upset by Twitter's free-speech approach.
Outsider.com

Tesla Raises Its Prices in U.S. After Elon Musk Warns of Inflation Pressures

Inflation is going to continue to seep into all aspects of commercial life, both in the U.S. and across the globe. Even before inflation rates started to rise drastically, we were dealing with a used car and a new car shortage. This then increased the price of vehicles being sold. There were a number of issues feeding into this, namely the shortages of the semiconductor chip and extreme supply chain problems.
Phone Arena

Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk buys a 9.2% stake in Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has recently acquired a three billion dollar Twitter stake, which equates to about 9.2% of the social media company, or 73,486,938 Twitter shares. The news comes from a US securities filing, and according to the BBC, the acquisition, which reportedly happened on...
CNBC

What to watch today: Wall Street looks higher; Twitter soars on Elon Musk stake

U.S. stock futures rose modestly Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq looking the strongest. Twitter (TWTR) soared 25% in the premarket after Elon Musk revealed a big stake in the social media company. The second quarter got off to a positive start on Friday, which was also the first day April. Historically, April has been the best month of the year for stocks, with the S&P 500 gaining an average 1.7%. The first quarter, which ended Thursday, was the worst first three months in two years. (CNBC)
Austonia

Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to a fight on Twitter

Elon Musk wants to go head to head with Russian president Vladimir Putin. In the early Monday morning hours, the SpaceX CEO went after Putin in a tweet: I hereby challenge\n\u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440 \u041f\u0443\u0442\u0438\u043d \nto single combat\n\nStakes are \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430 — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1647256162 The Russian words directly translate to "Vladimir Putin: and "Ukraine," which he said would be the stakes in the single combat fight.A Twitter user asked him if he would be surprised if Putin accepted the challenge, to which Musk replied in Russian words that translate to “it would be an honor.” Musk recently got involved in the Russian invasion of Ukraine by responding to a request from Ukraine’s vice prime minister as worries of lost internet access spread. He sent a truckload of Starlink antennas to Ukraine so they could be used to connect to SpaceX’s satellite-based internet service, with the warning that the probability of being targeted while using them is high.Later in the day Monday, as other Twitter users wondered who would win, Musk claimed to have thrown a world-class sumo wrestler once, which resulted in a smashed neck disc that led to seven years of back pain.
Benzinga

Are Twitter Downvotes The Most Exciting Thing Since The Original iPhone? Elon Musk Agrees

A new Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) feature that will let users downvote tweets and replies has become a topic of high interest among the platform’s most influential users. What Happened: Marc Andreessen, co-founder of Silicon Valley venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, said he hadn’t been this excited about a new product since the launch of the original Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone. His sentiments were shared by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.
The Associated Press

Elon Musk joins Twitter board after amassing massive stake

Elon Musk is joining Twitter’s board of directors a day after revealing that he’d become the social media platform’s largest shareholder with a 9% stake. The billionaire has criticized Twitter publicly about its commitment to free speech. He’s also run into trouble on the platform as the CEO of Tesla after financial regulators found he had posted inaccurate information about the company.
