Copmanthorpe homemade explosives find leads to four arrests
1 day ago
Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into homemade explosives found in a garden. North Yorkshire Police said a number of devices were discovered in Copmanthorpe, near York, at about 16:00...
Three teenage girls have been arrested after two police community support officers (PCSOs) were attacked in Harrogate town centre. North Yorkshire Police said the officers were called at about 19:00 BST on Friday when a group entered McDonald's after being banned earlier. The PCSOs were assaulted with one suffering a...
A woman has died after falling into the River Avon in Warwick. Police said the body of the woman, in her 60s, was recovered near the Saxon Mill pub on Coventry Road shortly after 21:40 BST on Saturday. Detectives are treating her death as unexplained and are maintaining a presence...
A woman in her late 60s has died in a house fire in a village near Knaresborough in North Yorkshire. Emergency services were alerted by concerned neighbours at 22.09 BST on Saturday in Brearton, North Yorkshire Police said. Despite the efforts of firefighters and paramedics, the woman sadly died at...
Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Two women who were dumped unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals late last year by masked men died of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles County coroner has ruled. Christy Giles, 24, a model, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, were dropped off at the hospitals on Nov....
The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
A drunken thug is facing jail after kicking a heavily pregnant woman who lost her unborn baby. Roger Bygrave kicked Alison Bolton in the stomach during a Valentine's Day assault in Devon after downing 10 pints of cider. Yesterday he accepted causing grievous bodily harm to Miss Bolton, then 34,...
Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
The missing RAF gunner Corrie Mckeague who vanished on a night out in 2016 died after climbing into a commercial waste bin, an inquest concluded. The airman, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September 2016. He was last seen on CCTV...
A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man is facing numerous drug charges after he was arrested Monday. Alonzo Norman, 32, has been charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent. The East Mississippi Drug Task Force...
Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
Hundreds have been arrested by police across the West Midlands region in relation to county lines drug dealing. The West Midlands, Staffordshire, West Mercia and Warwickshire forces made more than 200 arrests and seized drugs with a street value of more than £1.5m. County lines gangs exploit children as...
A 48-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a body was discovered buried in the back garden of a Northampton house. Fiona Beal was charged on Sunday, police said, a few days after a homicide investigation was launched. She had been arrested at a hotel in Cumbria early on Wednesday morning. Officials were initially called to an address on Moore Street, Kingsley on the Wednesday. Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, from the East Midland’s major crime team, said: “Regrettably, I can confirm that a body has been found in the rear garden of the address. “We believe it to...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old woman was found dead in student halls in London. Sabita Thanwani was named by the Met Police on Sunday morning after the tragic discovery in Clerkenwell on Saturday. Officers were called at around 5.10am to a report of a woman “seriously injured” at the student block. Despite emergency workers’ best efforts, Ms Thanwani was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested a man in connection with her death on Sunday afternoon in the Clerkenwell area. He remains in police custody on suspicion of murder and assault.Detective Chief...
In 2008, Ryan Herbert pleaded guilty to the murder of Sophie Lancaster after a brutal beating took place the year prior. Now, 15 years after being sentenced for the crime, Herbert is free. The case garnered plenty of media attention and went on to inspire plays, films and books, as Herbert was one of five teens who attacked Lancaster and her boyfriend Robert Maltby in a park, allegedly because they were dressed in goth attire.
A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
A man who repeatedly slammed a pregnant woman's face against a wall and stairs in a "vile" attack has been jailed. Nottinghamshire Police said Jordan Plummer became violent during an argument at a house in Stapleford on 20 June last year. Plummer also grabbed her by the hair and threw...
