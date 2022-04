U.S. stock futures rose modestly Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq looking the strongest. Twitter (TWTR) soared 25% in the premarket after Elon Musk revealed a big stake in the social media company. The second quarter got off to a positive start on Friday, which was also the first day April. Historically, April has been the best month of the year for stocks, with the S&P 500 gaining an average 1.7%. The first quarter, which ended Thursday, was the worst first three months in two years. (CNBC)

