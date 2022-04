TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Protests continued at the Florida Capital Saturday as Ukrainian locals work to continue to bring awareness to the war. This group has showed up in front of the Old Capitol Building every Saturday since the war in the Ukraine started to lend support to Ukraine and do their part to ensure the conflict doesn’t get lost in the news cycle.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO