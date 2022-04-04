Nuclear fusion hit a milestone thanks to better reactor walls – this engineering advance is building toward reactors of the future

On the massive sheets of ice that stretch across Greenland and Antarctica, the temperature is so low that not even the summer sun can melt the snow deposited onto them. As the snow accumulates without melting and settles deeper into the ice sheet, it traps air from the atmosphere, which forms small air bubbles when the snow transforms into ice. Over centuries or millennia, the ice builds up, increasing the pressure on and dropping the temperature in the bubbles, until the trapped atmospheric molecules convert into cage-like crystals, preserving the ancient air samples for hundreds of thousands of years. These crystals, called air-hydrate crystals, could reveal how the Earth's atmosphere, and climate, has changed over hundreds of thousands of years—if their composition can be accurately measured.

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO