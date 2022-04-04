ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuclear fusion hit a milestone thanks to better reactor walls – this engineering advance is building toward reactors of the future

By Livia Casali University of Tennessee
 2 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) David Donovan, University of Tennessee and Livia Casali, University of Tennessee. (THE CONVERSATION) Scientists at a laboratory in England have shattered the record for the amount of energy produced during a controlled, sustained...

