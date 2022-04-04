ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

Whiteman Air Force Base hosting 'Exercise Agile Tiger'

By Katelyn Brown
 1 day ago
You may soon see some different aircraft in the sky if you're passing by Whiteman Air Force Base near Warrensburg, Missouri.

The base is hosting Exercise Agile Tiger, a large military exercise involving many forces.

Exercise Agile Tiger kicks off Monday and will help airmen work on training objectives that include mission planning, targeting, survival, evasion, resistance and escape scenarios.

The B-2, B-1 and B-52 bombers will be joined by other fighter aircraft and support units, including the F-35 Lightning II.

Active-duty forces will be joined by guard and reserve forces for the exercise.

Exercise Agile Tiger is led by the 509th Bomb Wing and has been being planned for months, according to Whiteman officials.

